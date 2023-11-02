Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.48. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 671,355 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.