BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Insider James David Sullivan Acquires 228,000 Shares of Stock

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) insider James David Sullivan bought 228,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 358,500 shares in the company, valued at $60,945. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BIO-key International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

