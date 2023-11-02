Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.25

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 980726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

