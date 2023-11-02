BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $50.96 on Thursday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 60.00% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

