BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $621.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.67.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
