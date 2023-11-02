BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CALY opened at $49.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91.
