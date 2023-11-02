BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USFI opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

