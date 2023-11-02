Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

BR stock opened at $171.62 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

