Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $27.60

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

