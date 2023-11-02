Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $564.29

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $395.35 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $354.81 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day moving average is $479.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.