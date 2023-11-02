Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.70. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

