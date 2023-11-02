Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.26

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 7712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $30.00 price objective on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.53 million, a PE ratio of 657.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $19,467,000. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

