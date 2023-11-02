Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 168.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,693,000 after buying an additional 169,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,105,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 807,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIP. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

