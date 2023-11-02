BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

About BSQUARE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

