BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
