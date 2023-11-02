Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,850. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,361 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,768 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.49. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

