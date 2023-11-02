Callan Capital LLC Buys 268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $189.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

