Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

