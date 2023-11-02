Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.286 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

