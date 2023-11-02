Callan Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.