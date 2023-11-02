Callan Capital LLC Invests $258,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.