Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. FMR LLC increased its position in Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

In other Celsius news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

