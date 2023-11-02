Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Announces $0.09 Annual Dividend

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cameco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cameco has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cameco to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,980 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 850,100 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

