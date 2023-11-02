Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Buys C$43,745.28 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
CNQ stock opened at C$89.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.2569832 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
