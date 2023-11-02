CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $300,884.48 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,384.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00199185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00685490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00482535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00050089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00138672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

