Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

