Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 49,213 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,922,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $456,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.04. The stock has a market cap of $444.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

