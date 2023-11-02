Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

