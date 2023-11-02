Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 158.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 182,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

