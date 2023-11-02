Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

