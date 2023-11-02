Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 213,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $476,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Evergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

