Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 195.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Stock Down 1.5 %

NICE stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

