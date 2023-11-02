Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 18,890 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

