Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

