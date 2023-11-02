Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

