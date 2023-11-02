Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in State Street by 85.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $56,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

STT stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.