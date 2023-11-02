Cashaa Tops 24-Hour Volume of $96,462.15 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Cashaa has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $96,462.15 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a versatile cryptocurrency at the heart of the Cashaa ecosystem. It serves various functions, from powering services and internal operations to staking, earning, lending, and payments. CAS is actively traded on major exchanges like Binance and Kucoin. Its core mission is to provide a broad range of financial services, including crypto-friendly banking, high-yield interest accounts, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, and institutional lending. The Cashaa community boasts 500+ crypto businesses, featuring industry giants like Binance, Chainlink, Elrond, Kucoin, Nexo, and Polygon. Founded in 2018 by Kumar Gaurav and Amjad Raza Khan, Cashaa is led by Kumar, a blockchain pioneer who transitioned from engineering to FinTech, earning US government recognition in 2017. Amjad Raza Khan serves as Co-Founder and CTO, contributing to Cashaa’s success.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

