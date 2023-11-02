Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

