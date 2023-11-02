Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 945,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

