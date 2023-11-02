Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Centerra Gold has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 0.87. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.