Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

CHK opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

