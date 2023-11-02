Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 148,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Equinix by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $743.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.77 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

