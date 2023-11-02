Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 42223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$408.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

