Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 120,118 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1,010.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

