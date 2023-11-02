Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 44,681 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 248.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day moving average is $238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

