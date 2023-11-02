Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.18. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

