Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $51.66 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

