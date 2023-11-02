Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.77 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $743.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.