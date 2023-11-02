Cibc World Markets Corp Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249,691 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

