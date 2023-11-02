Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GXO opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.