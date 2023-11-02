Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 10,820 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $476.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.22 and a 200 day moving average of $457.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

